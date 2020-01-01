ICICI Lombard urges people not to drive down the wrong lane

31 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

ICICI Lombard has unveiled a digital campaign highlighting the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol. It conveys this message in a powerful way through the acts and innocent comment of a child as protagonist in the communication. Conceptualised and executed by Viscomm 360 Communications, ICICI Lombard’s creative agency, the video is being promoted across ICICI Lombard’ss social media assets and digital platforms.

Said Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard: “At ICICI Lombard, we believe it is extremely important to alert consumers on the risks associated with drunk driving, which has historically seen a surge during New Year’s Eve. Our latest campaign, focused on this aspect, harnesses a critical insight about children. They are deeply influenced by our action and way of thinking and in fact mirror our acts in their daily life. Our latest campaign harnesses this insight to convey the ‘Don’t drink and drive’ message in an emotional, yet hard hitting manner. As a brand, we are committed to contributing to the road safety agenda through such campaigns as well as our CSR initiative ‘Ride To Safety’ wherein we have distributed over 75,000 helmets to two-wheeler owning parents and their children riding as pillion riders.”

Added Devashree Desai, Associate Creative Director, Viscomm 360: “Our film attempts to raise awareness on the subject of ‘Drinking and Driving’ in a more subtle yet striking manner. The team took a creative leap from the obvious by reflecting the impact of our actions on the impressionable minds of our children. Our aim was to strike an emotional chord with the TG in a more realistic and holistic manner.”