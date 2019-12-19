Hari Krishnan will be CEO, Mullen Lintas

19 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Hari Krishnan has been appointed as CEO of Mullen Lintas. Krishnan moves from Lowe Lintas where he was President and was spearheading the South operations. The appointment will be effective January 2020.

Speaking about Krishnan’s appointment, Virat Tandon, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group said: “Mullen Lintas has created a name and stature for itself in a very short period of time and is poised for more. The reason for that lies in our commitment to always put the A-Team at Mullen Lintas. So, when we were looking for the best person to lead the agency as CEO, Hari was the natural choice. He has the best credentials in the country as a P&L leader, an entrepreneur and as a brand and idea champion. He is passionate about making the agency future oriented. Actually, he is passionate about almost everything he does :). We were fortunate that he also happened to be working at Lowe Lintas. Hari’s appointment is another big step to ensure that Mullen Lintas lives up to its purpose of Challenger Thinking and offers clients a credible alternative to the top 2-3 agencies. His insatiable appetite for growth, challenges and creative excellence makes him the perfect candidate to drive Mullen Lintas into its next phase of growth and discovery.”

Speaking about his appointment, Krishnan added: “If Lowe Lintas is like an aircraft carrier in the high seas – solid, powerful and battle ready 24/7, then Mullen Lintas is a turbocharged, supercar with a V12 engine that has zoomed its way into the top 10 list, punching well above its weight and leaving behind some of its illustrious counterparts. The creative firepower, pace, agility and intensity of Mullen Lintas is just what brands need in a Marketing World that is mutating and evolving rapidly. It’s both scary and exciting to be in charge of this beast and I look forward to partnering the amazingly talented and passionate gang of Mullenials.”