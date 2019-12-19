Haldiram’s appoints 82.5 as its creative partner

19 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

82.5 Communications has won the advertising mandate for mithai and namkeen major Haldiram’s (North). Haldiram’s is also a major exporter and caters to the Indian diaspora based in the US, UK, Europe, Middle East and Australia.

Speaking on the win, Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications said: “It is a privilege to partner Haldiram’s in their communication endeavours. Haldiram’s set the benchmarks for the heights that Indian entrepreneurship can reach, an achievement that resonates with the spirit of 82.5.”

Added Pankaj Agarwal, Managing Director, Haldiram’s: “We were impressed by some of the work done by 82.5 Communications for their other clients and we hope that they create some superlative work for our brand as well.”