Ha ha. BMC gets Lowe Lintas to make Mumbaikars up their trust in them

19 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

The next Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is a little over two years away, but it’s one government agency that’s much hated and abused.

Perhaps as an attempt to address this, the BMC has commissioned Lowe Lintas Mumbai, the municipal body aims to highlight how its efforts contribute to Mumbai’s welfare. Hmmm.

Talking about the multi-film campaign, Anaheeta Goenka, President, Lowe Lintas said: “It was an interesting task from a perspective of discovery, about the BMC. But the best way to approach it was by being authentic and honest. As ‘restless Mumbai’ needs ‘restless Mumbaikars’ to keep it going. Real truths were unearthed and real stories told.”

Notes a communique: Lowe Lintas has crafted a campaign that aims to rebuild a positive, genuine perception about the BMC and help reinforce their trust in the civic body, while highlighting the magnitude of the work that it has been doing for Mumbai.

Added Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas: “We had the most unique briefing sessions on BMC. We were just asked to send our team to key BMC operational zones and observe. To meet the BMC staff and observe them. Our team came back all inspired ready to fire with stories that were true and tugging at the heart. We just learned one fact. These people do not just see their work as a service, they truly loved Mumbai. Hence we captured real people with real stories. A special mention to our team at LinProductions and our directors who also are a part of the writing and conceptualising creative team at Lowe Lintas Mumbai.”

We should perhaps ask celebrated RJ Malishka what she thinks of the campaign.