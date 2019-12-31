Guesture unveils inaugural ad campaign targeting millennials

30 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Guesture, the Bengaluru-based co-living space provider, has launched its brand campaign aimed at young adults who have difficulty in finding shared accommodation.

Said Pramod Kumar, Director of Guesture: “We understand the issues faced by young adults while finding the right accommodation which is near their place of work is tiring process. This is why we are operating micro markets like Electronic City where the demand for co-living spaces is seeing an upsurge. Our efforts towards providing security and convenience to our residents are our top priority. The advertisements are very relatable and show the real life scenarios young adults go through. They make a lot of adjustments and sacrifice when it comes to accommodation but, now we plan to tackle that by these advertisements. We are constantly working towards simplifying the process by our differentiated offerings.”

Added Mark Lazaro, Chief Innovation Officer, Lazaro Advertising: “The brief in a line was to address the concerns of individuals looking to rent a home in and around Electronic City, Bengaluru. At Lazaro we like to go in-depth and analyze how to further break down complex problems that individuals or organisations are looking to tackle. We conducted many street surveys in Bengaluru to better understand the housing issues Guesture is actively solving in the area. The use of design thinking, with an underlying element of humour, coupled with the insights from the street surveys allowed us to create the campaign series that not only appealed to individuals living in and around the area, capturing the everyday life of individuals and the things that make it easier, but has also started creating an impact nationally.”