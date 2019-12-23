GenY Medium executes latest ad campaign for Heritage Bytes

23 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

GenY Medium has announced its latest campaign architecture on ‘Heritage Bytes – With Chef Bhakti Arora. The campaign was led by Yashwant Kumar, CEO, GenY Medium and his team.

Commenting on the campaign, Kumar said: “We are delighted to be a part of their journey and are proud to launch this innovative campaign. It is always an enthralling experience to work with a brand like Heritage Foods. It is truly great to work with a brand that is as true to its roots and values as they are.”

Added Sarbojeett Mukherjee, Head – Marketing, Heritage Foods: “We are excited to rope in GenY medium in our journey and it was a great experience working with them. The campaign designed by GenY Medium helped promote the brand as a wholesome nutrition company and strengthen the belief of ‘Health & Happiness’ and ‘Nutrition to Nation’. To work with an agency and creative minds that are aligned exactly to your brand image is exactly what we looked for.”