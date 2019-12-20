English preferred language for metro women to stay job-ready: Verizon Media study

20 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

A new Verizon Media study, which surveyed the habits of women internet users across India, has found that education, career development, women’s empowerment, health and fitness are key areas of interest for online women users in India.

The survey, ‘Spotlight on online habits of young Indian women’ was conducted by Nielsen for Verizon Media, which owns internet brands like Yahoo, Yahoo Cricket, Makers, HuffPost India and AOL. Respondents in the survey, conducted in 12 cities across India in July 2019, included college students, young working women and women mentors between 18-35 years of age.

Insights from the survey reveal that Indian women are honing their skills to get ahead professionally every time they go online.

Said Nikhil Rungta, Country Manager, India, Verizon Media: “As this survey showed us, the internet is empowering a new breed of Indian women who are coming online and preparing to take their place in the workforce. The right platform and support as a community will enable greater inclusion, boosting participation of Indian women at the workplace,”