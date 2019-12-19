Endemol Shine India announces new web series

19 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Endemol Shine India announced that it will be creating a web series based on Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy’s book Trial By Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy. The series will be helmed by Prashant Nair whose 2015 film, ’Umrika’, is the only Indian feature film to ever win an award at the Sundance Film Festival.

Said Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India: ‘We at Endemol Shine India are always on the lookout for stories and characters that will touch an audience at its core. At the heart of this story is the Krishnamoorthys’ determination to fight in memory of their children and lays bare their personal loss and struggle for closure. The loss of a child and the anguish of the parents who are fighting for justice on behalf of their children are difficult emotions and Prashant Nair was the perfect choice to bring this authentic, sensitive and hard-hitting real-life tragedy to screen.”