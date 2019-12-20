DNA evidence a must-do to deter rapes, notes GTH-GA Ogilvy India campaign

By A Correspondent

Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs (GTH-GA) and Ogilvy initiated a public awareness drive, that articulates views of subject matter experts, stating the importance of DNA as the world’s best crime-fighting technology and the need for it to be public knowledge.

In a campaign titled #DNAFightsRape – Save the Evidence, experts from across law enforcement, legal, forensics have talked about the role of scientific investigation and its most conclusive nature in convicting the guilty, where rape is concerned.

Notes a communique: “#DNAFightsRape introduces the right platform and opportunity to establish the significance and power of DNA. It presents with a powerful perspective and a great solution in the way we handle and treat crime. Holistically, the program aims at paving the way for a social transformation to make India a safer place for its citizens.” GTH-GA collaborates closely with governmental officials, crime labs, police and the DNA industry, and also operates the DNAResource.com website that has been used as the world’s primary source for DNA database policy and legislative information since 2000.