Dentsu India Slingshot wins creative mandate for Melorra

24 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Dentsu India Slingshot, a marketing solutions outfit from Dentsu India, has bagged the creative duties for Melorra. As part of the mandate, the agency will handle all marketing communications, campaign designs, media consulting and demand planning duties for the brand.

Commenting on this partnership, Simi Sabhaney, CEO, Dentsu India said: “This win means a lot to us. It gives us an opportunity to partner with an audacious, ambitious founder like Saroja. Melorra, with its well thought through design sensibilities, is poised to make the women of today fall in love with the idea of wearing jewellery every day. We look forward to creating some great campaigns with them.”

Added Saroja Yeramilli, Founder and CEO, Melorra: “We, at Melorra, were looking for an integrated and a new-age solution thinking approach towards building our brand. In Dentsu India Slingshot, we found a team that was well experienced not just in communication but also in media and strategy. Lucky and Kunal’s deep understanding of building digital-first brands convinced us that Dentsu India Slingshot was the right agency to partner with.”

In a joint statement, Kunal Dubey, VP & Head of Business, and Lucky Saini, VP Digital & Marketing Solutions, Dentsu India Slingshot said: “Melorra is truly disrupting the jewellery category in India by its trend-inspired business model; and so is Dentsu India Slingshot with its platform-agnostic, solution-first approach in the advertising industry. In association with Melorra, we see an opportunity to build a digital-first and extremely relevant brand for the independent and modern millennial Indian women. We have also adopted the role of their extended marketing team by partnering with them on all aspects. We will now be working on their brand strategy, long term communication plan, media analysis and content strategy.”