Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Which is your favourite show – on television channels or OTT platforms?

27 Dec,2019

It’s a Friday, and after some questions seeking profound answers, we go soft today. But then it’s Dr Bhaskar Das, and he can give a spin to the even the simplest of things. Without further ado: today’s edition of Das ka Dum

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Does your schedule allow you enough time to consume entertainment content? If yes, which is your favourite show – on television channels or OTT platforms?

A. Life is such an entertainment. Why search for new sources?! The drift in your question may be where do I go for escapism. All formats of delivery have huge ammunition for that these days: be it OTT, GEC, news et al. Human beings are so bored with their existence that they have to escape to artificial intoxicants. I am not making value judgment. Everyone has to opt for their own diet plan. For me, the moment I open my eyes in the morning, the entertainment show starts. I savour it with childlike curiosity. Otherwise, a Dabangg, or a Knives Out, or a Family Man or an election are some of my voyeuristic sacred games