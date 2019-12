Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: It’s said that the mainstream Indian news media has a very North Indian + Mumbai mindset. Is this sentiment valid?

30 Dec,2019

The last two days of the year. We asked what we thought was a provocative question. But Dr Bhaskar Das is not one to get caught in the trap. Without further ado: today’s edition of Das ka Dum

Q. It’s said that the mainstream Indian news media has a very North Indian + Mumbai mindset. Is this sentiment valid?

A. These are sweeping generalisations which has rate semblance with the empirical situation. Sometimes an alleged skew might happen depending on the news of the day/ moment, but any news organisation following it on a sustained basis would do so at its peril.