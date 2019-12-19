Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Given that revenues are down, should media entities slash their promotional spends or advertise more right now to pull marketers to spend with them?

19 Dec,2019

So the spends on our website have taken a bit of a beating given the state of the media industry. Adspends on legacy and new are down, so they in turn also advertise less. We asked a question on the issue to Dr Bhaskar Das as part of the ‘Das ka Dum’ series. Read on…

Q Given that revenues are down, should media entities slash their promotional spends or advertise more right now to pull marketers to spend with them?

A Here is a quintessential connumdrum: a hamletian dilemma of sorts. My take is that every situation is unique and wide spectrum antibiotic might not provide the answer. If one has to play a game of business (and not of ego and centrality of wisdom), models need not provide solutions to business challenges. In tough times, one has to mine collective wisdom of the organisation (as in a family crisis), focus and then sacrifice (in strategy what not to do, i.e.: sacrifice rarely gets its due importance) and do everything that resuscitates the business and not necessarily what bookish knowledge prescribes. After all, austerity is better than oblivion, as the old jungle saying goes. And what is austerity to some organisation, is profligacy to others who are more severely afflicted.