Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Do you think FMCG professionals make for better media captains? Or would you say they are mostly clueless and take a helluva lot of time to appreciate the nuances?

26 Dec,2019

Now this was a tricky question for us to ask and for him to answer. But the way this series is structured, we ask the tough questions – questions to which the industry seeks an answer. Or so we believe. Without further ado: Dr Bhaskar Das in Das ka Dum

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Do you think FMCG professionals make for better media captains? Or would you say they are mostly clueless and take a helluva lot of time to appreciate the nuances

A. Who is a captain? A designation? Or who steers the ship to a desired destination? Great captains work with their comrades towards creating a Future, rather than waiting to get surprised by it. So it has nothing to do with the notion that a leader from one sector would be better than (one from) another sector in case of media. Media sector isn’t a sector that requires exceptional wizardry. Capabilities are both universal and specific simultaneously. A deft combination with commitment can mix logic and magic appropriately. Thinking in silos creates cognitive atrophy and then a consequent ostrich position provides a debilitating comfort. Hence sectoral knowledge doesn’t cause dysfunctionality, it’s the human inertia and comfort of extrapolating past knowledge are what cripple the mind and intellect.