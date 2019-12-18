Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Considering that most big marketers are based in Delhi and Hindi is the most spoken language in India, should the ad industry be headquartered in Delhi and not Mumbai?

So Dr Bhaskar Das isn’t originally a Bombaywallah, though he’s been there for a few decades. We asked him this question, and as always he’s replied it in the inimitable BD-style. Read on…

Q Considering that most big marketers are based in Delhi and Hindi is the most spoken language in the country, don’t you think the advertising industry should be headquartered in Delhi and not Mumbai?

A I am not aware of any formal regulation about Madison Avenueistic nomenclature of headquarters of advertising. It’s all anchored in the industry’s collective ego status. In today’s gig economy, geography is history and the source of idea and creativity are more federal in nature than a unitary and geography-based affair. To the upgraded cognoscenti, the debate on the subject is as infructuous as an imaginary collective decision to silo wind.