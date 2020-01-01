Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Any new year resolutions? Would you recommend any to our readers – something that works for most?

31 Dec,2019

We couldn’t not ask Dr Bhaskar Das this question, but we also knew we wouldn’t get a very straight answer. But it makes a point, and a philosophical one, as he always does. Without further ado: today’s edition of Das ka Dum.

Q. Any new year resolutions? Would you recommend any to our readers – something that works for most?

A. No resolution. Period. New Year Day is just another day. Life’s vibration is in every second. It will not follow a resolution for a new year. So just enjoy the Present (pun intended) from God and make the most of it.