Cipla’s brand messaging under ‘Berok Zindagi’

17 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Cipla has launched its latest ad campaign, as part of the currently running chapter of the #BerokZindagi campaign, to continue highlighting its core message, “Asthma ke liye, Inhalers hain sahi” (Inhalers are right for asthma).

Said Nikhil Chopra, Executive Vice-President & Head India Business, Cipla Ltd: “Following the success of the first leg of our campaign, this year we are adopting a multimedia approach to communicate our message “Asthma ke liye, Inhalers hain sahi” (Inhalers are right for asthma). Our vision is to always maintain a patient-centric focus and in this case, build awareness to counter myths related to inhalation therapy besides increasing people’s openness to talk about asthma and its treatment. The previous chapter of #BerokZindagi was immensely successful. Keeping in line with our purpose of caring for life we will continue to tackle social stigma surrounding asthma and inhalation therapy through education, and help patients live a #BerokZindagi.”

This TVC has been scripted by Juneston Mathana, directed by Prashant Madan and produced by Paper Planes Pictures.