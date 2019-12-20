CenturyPly pledges towards a healthier life with #HardcoreHappySoul

20 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

CenturyPly has announced a digital campaign #HardcoreHappySoul to encourage fitness enthusiasts to get more people into the habit of fitness.

Said Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director of CenturyPly: “This is our humble effort to grow the number of people into the fitness tribe. After all, a fit nation is a hit nation. The aim for the campaign is to emphasize on the inner strength for a happier soul, which is synonymous with our brand values. At CenturyPly, we give paramount importance to the inner strength of our products that resonates through the beautiful exteriors. This similarity between the aim of the campaign and the core messaging of the brand is the primary reason for taking up this initiative in the first place.”