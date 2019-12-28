Casio India launches Baby-G’s new #QuitTheComfortZone campaign

27 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Casio India has announced a new campaign for its Baby-G range of watches with actress and brand ambassador Jacqueline Fernandez.

Speaking on the announcement of the new campaign, Kulbhushan Seth, Vice-President, Casio India said: “We are excited to launch our new campaign #QuitTheComfortZone that encourages women to wear their attitude on their sleeve. The modern woman is bold and unafraid to shed their inhibitions. Jacqueline Fernandez is an aspiration for every millennial and modern-day woman, her style appeal being fluid and contemporary is definitely going to enhance the brand value of Baby-G.”