BBDO India appoints Jazryk Gill as Vice President

24 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

BBDO India has strengthened its Delhi management team by getting on board Jazryk Gill as Vice President. She will be reporting to Nikhil Mahajan, EVP and Chief Growth Officer. With close to 13 years in advertising and marketing, Gill has worked in Dentsu Marcom, Wieden+Kennedy, Cheil and Lowe Lintas.

Commenting on the ‘s appointment, Suraja Kishore, CEO, BBDO India, said: “Jazryk is a welcome addition to our leadership team at Delhi. She brings with herself a great blend of purpose and performance orientation to our business. Her sense of ownership is inspiring and her passion is contagious. I am certain she will be add more value in what we have to offer to our partners and she will be an active agent of change that we are championing at BBDO.”

Added Nikhil Mahajan, General Manager and EVP and Chief Growth Officer – BBDO India: “Jazryk is a new age thinker and a doer. Her effortless understanding and knowledge of ‘Now’ is a great ingredient for shaping the future of our brands and the role we play as brand custodians. She has successfully practiced and demonstrated the power of media agnostic ideas that moves today’s generation and we can’t wait for her to take that to the next level here at BBDO.”