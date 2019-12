Banijay collaborates with Omung & Vanita Kumar for ‘Ave Maria’

18 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Banijay Asia has collaborated with Omung Kumar to produce the film Ave Maria. Written and directed by Vanita Omung Kumar, the film focuses on creating awareness about child abuse and highlighting the importance of communication as most of the Indian families lack the key aspect especially when it comes to such cases.

Said Deepak Dhar, CEO & Founder of Banijay Asia:“We have created content across genres and formats, whether its scripted, docu-drama, horror or talent based reality. As a content studio, the objective is to keep expanding that and create meaningful, impactful content while doing so. We are happy and proud to associate with Vanita and Omung and this cause which needs to have more conversations around it.”