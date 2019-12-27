Ayushmann promotes ad for Nexus Malls

26 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, brand ambassador of Nexus Malls, has launched his second ad campaign for the mall management company with the tagline ‘Shopping to sirf bahana hai, apno ko saath lana hai. It also earmarks the launch of Nexus Malls’ ‘Asli Happyness Wala Sale’ across all its nine assets.

Said Nishank Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Nexus Malls: “As they say ‘Family is a gift that lasts forever’ and what could be a more opportune time than Christmas to celebrate this gift. At Nexus Malls, we have always believed that the true spirit of festivities lies in celebrating it together with your family & friends and through our latest ad campaign we aim to convey the same message amongst our patrons. During this period, across all our malls, we will create multiple engagement initiatives with family bonding at its core. We would like to urge all our patrons to visit our malls and indulge in the festive frenzy.”

Ogilvy Mumbai is the creative agency, and Chrome Pictures was the production house for the ad.