Average Indian spends over 1800 hours a year on their smartphone, notes vivo-CMR study

23 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Global smartphone brand Vivo, in association with Cybermedia Research (CMR), announced the results of the study titled ‘Smartphone and their impact on human relationships’, to dive deep into the influence of mobile devices on the consumers and their social interactions. The study evaluates and reports the various dimensions of uninhibited smartphone usage while highlighting the trends, patterns and habits that influence smartphone user actions, moods and preferences.

Said Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India: “Smartphones are ubiquitous in our lives today, be it connecting with friends, family, entertainment, eating out or even travel or entertainment. As the “born in the net” generation grows up as digital natives, there is a fundamental change underway within society- redefining relationships, interactions and the very fabric of human emotions and exchanges. This transformation is also an opportunity to harness and drive positive change, reinforce balance and responsible proliferation of technology and its usage amongst consumers. As a brand that believes in the well-being of our customers, we commissioned this study to get insight into a very pertinent issue that we collectively must address and debate as a community.”

Commenting on the survey findings, Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR added: “While the explosive surge in smartphones in India has enabled Indians with not just communicating with loved ones, but with myriad other uses cases, including in consuming entertainment and in expressing themselves, our survey results demonstrate that the dependency over smartphones has increased. While smartphone will continue to be the primary go-to device, smartphone users have realized that periodically switching-off would help benefit their personal health.”

Some of the key findings are as below:

# Average Indian spends 1/3rd of their waking hours on their phone, which translates to 1800 hours a year

# 30 per cent fewer people meet family and loved ones multiple times a month (now vs 10 Years ago)

# 1 in 3 people feel that they can’t even have a 5 min. conversation with friends and family without checking their phones

# 73 per cent respondents agree that if smartphone usage continues at the current rate or grows, that it is likely to impact your mental or physical health.

# 3 out of 5 people say that it’s important to have a life separate from mobile phone and that could help them lead to happier lives.