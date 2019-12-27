Asian Paints promotes Ultima Protek offering in Southern markets

26 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

After releasing a TVC exclusively for Kerala market, Asian Paints has released two more TVCs for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (APTG). The campaign promotes Lamination Guard Technology of Ultima Protek that is designed to laminate houses and provide complete protection with 10-year guarantee.

Speaking about the new ad, Jaideep Kanse, CMO, Asian Paints Limited said: “The dynamics of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are unique both in terms of the vagaries of weather and the consumer need hierarchy. Asian Paints has always pioneered technology led innovation through its products to bring to consumers nothing but the best. This campaign is yet another step in that direction where Ultima Protek will be one stop solution to all the current problems pertaining to exterior walls by laminating your house.”

Added Prem Narayan, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy and Mather, India: “Lamination is a commonly understood metaphor for protection. In this campaign, we are trying to surprise home owners that the same protection is now available for their homes too, thanks to Asian Paints Ultima Protek.”