Archetype bags British Council’s communications mandate

30 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, has renewed its public relations mandate for India with Archetype (eka Text100).

Said Nirupa Fernandez, Director Marketing India, British Council: “In Archetype, we have a partner that understands the complex communications ecosystem for a brand like ours. Their strategic consultation, insights-driven approach and creative storytelling competencies assure us that they are the right partners to help us communicate effectively with our multiple stakeholders in an ever-evolving world.”

Added Sunayna Malik, Managing Director, India and Senior Vice President, APAC at Archetype: “We are delighted to work with the British Council and are looking forward to a successful partnership with such an iconic brand. The ultra-wide canvas that the British Council operates across presents us with great learning opportunities.”